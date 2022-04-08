Donaldson lifts Yankees to opening win over Red Sox in 11th

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Donaldson capped his Yankees debut with an RBI single in the 11th inning, lifting New York over the Boston Red Sox 6-5 for its first walk-off win on opening day since Yogi Berra crossed the plate in 1957. Trailing 3-0 before ace Gerrit Cole got a single out, the Yankees rallied against their longtime rival. Xander Bogaerts put the Red Sox ahead 5-4 in the 10th with an RBI single against winner Michael King. Pinch-hitter Gleyber Torres tied it in the bottom half with a sacrifice fly off Ryan Brasier. Donaldson, acquired from Minnesota last month, grounded a single up the middle against rookie Kutter Crawford leading off the 11th. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who started the inning as the automatic runner at second base, scored in his Yankees debut.