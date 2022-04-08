Skip to Content
Coyle’s OT goal lifts Bruins past Lightning 2-1

By JOHN KREISER
Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Coyle picked up a loose puck to the right of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, came out in front and scored on a quick wrist shot. Jake DeBrusk scored the other goal for Boston, which got 28 saves from Linus Ullmark. The Bruins improved to 8-3 in their last 11 games. Pierre-Édouard Bellemare had the only goal for Tampa Bay which is 0-2-2 in its past four games and fell one point behind Boston in the race for third place in the Atlantic Division. Vasilevskiy finished with 36 saves.

