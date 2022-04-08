Skip to Content
Benches, bullpens clear when Nats pitch hits Mets SS Lindor

By HOWARD FENDRICH
WASHINGTON (AP) — Benches and bullpens emptied and the Mets and Nationals confronted each other on the infield grass after Francisco Lindor was struck by a pitch from Steve Cishek in the fifth inning. New York manager Buck Showalter led the charge after one of his batters was plunked for the fourth time in a span of 1 1/2 games to start the season. Cishek was making his Nationals debut and had just entered in relief of starter Josiah Gray after the Mets had taken a 4-3 lead. Lindor squared to bunt, and Cishek’s second pitch was high and inside and hit the shortstop on the right jaw. Cishek was ejected.

