Bam Adebayo’s late dunk lifts Heat over Hawks, 113-109

MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo made the go-ahead dunk with 27 seconds remaining and scored 24 points in the Miami Heat’s 113-109 comeback victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. Jimmy Butler added 20 points, Kyle Lowry finished with 16 points and Tyler Herro had 15 for the Heat. They finished on a 10-2 run. Danilo Galinari’s 3-point attempt for Atlanta with nine seconds left bounced off the rim and Herro’s two free throws secured the victory. Trae Young scored 35 points for Atlanta.