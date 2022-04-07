Serena Williams’ coach, Mouratoglou, to work with Halep

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

Serena Williams’ coach for a decade is going to work with Simona Halep. Patrick Mouratoglou announced his partnership with Halep via social media on Thursday. It raises questions what this means for the future of Williams as a player. Williams owns a professional-era-record 23 Grand Slam singles titles but has not competed anywhere since hurting her right hamstring in a first-round match at Wimbledon last year. Mouratoglou says he spoke to Williams before agreeing to work full time with Halep. Halep is a 30-year-old Romanian who has been ranked No. 1 and won two major championships.