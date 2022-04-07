Right at home: South Korean Im grabs Masters lead on Day 1

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — With all eyes on Tiger Woods, Sungjae Im quietly turned in the round of the day at Augusta National. Not a surprise, really. The 24-year-old South Korean feels right at home. Im was a runner-up 17 months ago in his Masters debut. In the opening round of this year’s tournament, Im posted a 5-under 67 to grab the lead all to himself. Still a long way to go, but there’s obviously something about this course that suits Im’s game. He feels he can play well every time he takes the course, even though this is only his third Masters.