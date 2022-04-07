Ontario Hockey League suspends GM, coach for online comments

TORONTO (AP) — Niagara IceDogs general manager Joey Burke and head coach Billy Burke have been indefinitely suspended by the Ontario Hockey League. The two men and the team have been fined a combined total of $150,000. The team is based in St. Catharines, Ontario. The league cited transcripts of a March 6 WhatsApp conversation. It said the conduct of the two men violated its harassment and abuse/diversity policy. Last month, the OHL kicked Flint Firebirds president of hockey operations Terry Christensen out of the league for violating the same policy.