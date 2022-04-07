NCAA Frozen Four: Denver beats Michigan 3-2 in overtime

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Carter Savoie scored with 14:53 gone in overtime to lead Denver past Michigan 3-2 in the Frozen Four semifinal and into the NCAA championship game. The Pioneers will play for the title against the winner of the late game between Minnesota and Minnesota State. It would be Denver’s ninth men’s hockey championship, tying Michigan for the most in NCAA history. Magnus Chrona made 19 saves for the Pioneers. Brett Stapley and Cameron Wright also scored for Denver. But both times Michigan tied it — on goals from Jimmy Lambert and Thomas Bordeleau.