Mets beat Nats 5-1 in Showalter debut behind fill-in Megill

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mark Canha and Starling Marte drove in runs to back five shutout innings from Tylor Megill, and the New York Mets won manager Buck Showalter’s debut by beating the Washington Nationals 5-1. Canha and Marte were two of the Mets’ free-agent additions this offseason. Megill is a 6-foot-7 right-hander who reached the majors last June and filled in as the opening day starter for injured Jacob deGrom. Megill allowed three hits and did not walk a batter. Juan Soto produced Washington’s lone run with his 99th career homer. Patrick Corbin gave up two runs in four-plus innings and took the loss.