Max Scherzer ‘good to go’ for Mets debut at Nationals Park

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Max Scherzer says he is “good to go” for his New York Mets debut in Friday’s second game of the season against the Washington Nationals. This is Scherzer’s return to Nationals Park after he played 6 1/2 seasons with Washington and helped the club win the 2019 World Series. The three-time Cy Young Award winner developed a problem with his right hamstring late in spring training camp in Florida and there had been some uncertainty about when he would be able to make his first appearance of the regular season. Fellow Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom is sidelined for at least a month or two because of a shoulder blade issue.