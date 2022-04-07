Mahle shines in 6-3 win as Reds spoil Braves’ celebration

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Tyler Mahle allowed only an unearned run in five innings to outpitch Max Fried, Brandon Drury hit a three-run homer and the Cincinnati Reds beat Atlanta 6-3 to spoil the Braves’ World Series celebration. The Braves unveiled their World Series pennant in right field in a pregame ceremony after two parachutists landed in the outfield carrying championship banners. Fried allowed five runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. He left the game with two runners on base before Drury’s homer off Collin McHugh. Austin Riley hit a two-run homer for Atlanta off right-hander Dauri Moreta in the eighth.