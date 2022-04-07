Canadiens beat Devils 7-4 for 2nd win in 3 games

By PAT PICKENS

Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kale Clague had a goal and two assists, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki each had a goal and an assist as a part of a three-goal first period and the Montreal Canadiens beat the New Jersey Devils 7-4 on Thursday night. Christian Dvorak had a goal and two assists, and Chris Wideman, Joel Armia and Jake Evans also scored for the Canadiens. Jake Allen stopped 33 shots to help Montreal win for the second time in three games. Jesper Bratt, Ty Smith, Tomas Tatar and AJ Greer scored for New Jersey.