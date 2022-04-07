Skip to Content
Cam Smith’s hair is flappable, his game is not at Masters

By WILL GRAVES
AP Sports Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Australian Cameron Smith overcame a pair of double bogeys to put himself in the mix after the first round of the Masters. Smith finished with a 4-under 68 thanks to a stretch of eight birdies in 12 holes in the middle of his round. Three weeks after a gritty victory at The Players Championship, Smith’s only mistakes came on the first and 18th holes, where shaky approach shots led to double bogeys. The 28-year-old Smith said he’s pleased how he played and will focus on the positives of his round and not the negatives heading into the weekend.

