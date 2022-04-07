Auston Matthews sets Maple Leafs season record with 56 goals

STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Auston Matthews has the most goals ever in a single season for the Toronto Maple Leafs — and the most in the NHL by an American-born player. Matthews set the franchise record with his 55th goal in regulation Thursday night, then scored No. 56 in overtime to break the American record and give the Maple Leafs a 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars. The 56th goal surpassed Jimmy Carson and Kevin Stevens, at 55 each, for the most by a U.S.-born skater. It also was Matthews’ 52nd career multi-goal game, passing Pat LaFontaine’s 51 for the most by a American-born player before age 25.