American Anisimova ousts top seed Sabalenka in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Amanda Anisimova rallied from a set down to defeat top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and reach the quarterfinals at the Charleston Open. Sabalenka won her first match in almost six weeks on Wednesday and took the opening set against Anisimova. But the 15th-seeded American came back to win the final two sets in the 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory. Anisimova improved to 3-0 against the world’s No. 5 player. The surprises continued at the season’s first clay-court event with CoCo Vandeweghe beating American countrywoman No. 6 seed Jessica Pegula 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.