Top-seed Sabalenka, past champ Keys advance in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and past champion Madison Keys both advanced in their opening matches at the weather-delayed Credit One Charleston Open on Wednesday. The season’s opening clay-court event had wall-to-wall matches because much of Tuesday’s schedule was washed out due to rain. Sabalenka won for the first time since late February with a 7-6, 6-4 victory over Alison Riske. Earlier, Keys beat Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway 6-3, 6-1. Keys won this title in 2019 and is the only past champion left in the field.