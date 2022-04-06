The Masters values tradition, but course change is constant

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — It was a sunny and warm afternoon, only a few people were lucky enough to be playing golf at Augusta National and heavy equipment was being driven onto the course. That work crew’s mission: to remove a massive tree from the left side of the tee box on the 15th hole. This happened on April 12, 2021. It wasn’t even 24 hours after Hideki Matsuyama won last year’s Masters. While some traditions at Augusta National are hardly ever altered and some rules are downright absolute, the course itself has a long history of evolving with the times.