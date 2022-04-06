San Diego State players get first look at Snapdragon Stadium

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — After playing home games in a Los Angeles suburb the last two seasons, San Diego State’s football players loaded into buses for the 10-minute drive to their new stadium. They liked what they saw of 35,000-seat Snapdragon Stadium so much that they were already looking forward to what it will be like having a home-field advantage again. Snapdragon Stadium is scheduled to open Sept. 3 with a game against Arizona. Linebacker Caden McDonald said getting to open a new stadium in the school’s 100th season of football was a big reason why he came back for his senior season.