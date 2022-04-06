Locked in: MLB set for delayed openers after a long winter

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

There’s a lot to catch up on from a bizarre baseball offseason before the 2022 season officially begins with first pitch at Wrigley Field. Certainly, the sport is ready to move forward and wash off a winter when owners and players fought fiercely and occasionally publicly over how to split the game’s billions. Several stars are with new teams this year. Freddie Freeman left the World Series champion Braves for the Dodgers, Carlos Correa departed Houston for Minnesota, and the Rangers locked in their long-term middle infield with free agents Corey Seager and Marcus Semien.