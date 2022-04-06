AP source: Ramírez, Guardians agree on 5-year, $124M deal

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells AP that All-Star third baseman José Ramírez and the Cleveland Guardians have reached agreement on a five-year, $124 million contract extension. Ramírez’s deal runs through the 2028 season, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because numerous details need to be finalized. The Guardians open the 2022 season in Kansas City on Thursday. The team and Ramírez’s representatives had been in talks about an extension for weeks at training camp in Arizona. Ramírez is one of the AL’s best all-around players. He’s finished in the top three in MVP voting three times in the past five seasons.