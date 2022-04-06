AP source: Bills’ Diggs agrees to 4-year contract extension

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $96 million. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the contract has not yet been signed in an agreement first reported by ESPN earlier in the day. Diggs had two years remaining on his current contract, with the extension locking him up through the 2027 season.