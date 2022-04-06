AHL player suspended 8 games for ‘homophobic language’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The American Hockey League announced that Rochester Americans forward Ben Holmstrom has been suspended eight games for “homophobic language.” The 34-year-old Holmstrom, a career minor leaguer who was signed to a professional tryout in February, was assessed a game misconduct for using offensive language at the end of the first period of a home game against the Utica Comets on March 30. He has already served two games of the suspension. AHL officials say that as part of his punishment Holmstrom will participate in “diversity and inclusive education.”