Versatile Kapler, Giants set to defend NL West title

By JACK MAGRUDER

Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The San Francisco Giants will open defense of their NL West title without two key components. It’s a situation they managed well a year ago. Third baseman Evan Longoria and outfielder/first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. will begin the season on the injured list, although the Giants played through a host of absences while posting a franchise-record 107 wins last year. Longoria underwent surgery for ligament damage in his right index finger last week and no timeline has been set for his return. Wade has a bone bruise in his left knee it’s uncertain how long he’ll be out. The Giants are optimistic that first baseman Brandon Belt will be ready to start of the season Friday at home against Miami. He reported to camp with swelling in his right knee.