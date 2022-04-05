The quest continues: McIlroy still chasing career Grand Slam

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — There are times when Rory McIlroy sounds like an old man. He reminisces about his first Masters — just 13 years ago — like it was ancient history. He concedes that golf is no longer the be-all and end-all in his life. His voice rises with excitement as he talks of playing in the par-3 contest with his young daughter in tow. One thing that no longer seems at the forefront of his mind? A career Grand Slam. A Masters title is the only thing missing from McIlroy’s resume, but it’s been nearly eight long years since he won a major title.