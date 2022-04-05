Sign of times: MLB gives OK to electronic pitch calling

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — In a move that will end a tradition dating 150 years, Major League Baseball has approved the use of an electronic device for catchers to signal pitches in an effort to eliminate sign stealing and speed games. Since the beginning of baseball in the 19th century, catchers had used their fingers to signal the type of pitch and its intended location. As video at balllparks increased, so did sign stealing and the worries about how teams were trying to do it. The Astros were penalized for using a camera and banging a trash can to alert their batters to pitches during their run to the 2017 World Series title.