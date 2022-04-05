Siakam has 31 as Raptors beat Hawks to clinch playoff spot

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 31 points and 13 rebounds, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors clinched a playoff berth by beating the Atlanta Hawks 118-108. Chris Boucher scored 18 points, Gary Trent Jr. had 14, Fred VanVleet 12, and Precious Achiuwa 11. Toronto has won 12 of 16. Trae Young had 26 points and 15 assists for the Hawks, who lost for the first time in six games and locked themselves into a play-in berth. Atlanta (41-38) remains 1 1/2 games behind seventh-place Cleveland.