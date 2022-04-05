Newly acquired Meadows expected to be set for Tigers’ opener

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla (AP) — Newly acquired Detroit Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows is expected to be ready for opening day Friday against the Chicago White Sox after recently being slowed by an oblique injury. Meadows was set to part in a simulated game Wednesday. The 26-year-old Meadows, who had a career-high 106 RBIs last season, was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night for infielder Isaac Paredes and a draft pick. Meadows’ younger brother, Parker, was selected by Detroit in the second round of the 2018 draft. He played for Class A Lakeland and Class A West Michigan last year. The Tigers open at Comerica Park, ready to show off a roster boosted by offseason trades and free-agent signings.