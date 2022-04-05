Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:20 AM

Kansas comes back, wins a title three years in the making

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

By EDDIE PELLS
AP National Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Great Kansas Comeback is about more than just one scintillating, stifling 20-minute stretch of Jayhawks basketball. The championship KU captured Monday night had roots back in 2020, when the Jayhawks were a team that looked headed for the program’s fourth national title. Instead, it was KU’s come-from-behind 72-69 victory over North Carolina on Monday that brought that fourth championship banner back to Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks insisted they’d share it with the 2020 team, too. 

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content