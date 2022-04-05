Clemson men’s basketball guard Dawes enters transfer portal

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson point guard Al-Amir Dawes has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Team spokesman Ben Winterrowd confirmed the move Tuesday in a text message. Dawes is a 6-foot-2 junior from Newark, New Jersey, who started 66 games for Clemson. He was the team’s second leading scorer this season at 11.3 points a game. He also shot better than 40 percent from three and nearly 90 percent from the foul line. Dawes is the second point guard since the season ended to enter the portal, following Nick Honor who had spent the past three seasons with Clemson.