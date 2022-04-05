Aguilar, Marlins agree on 1-year, $7.5 million contract

Jesús Aguilar and the Miami Marlins have reached agreement on a one-year contract that guarantees him $7.5 million. The 31-year-old first baseman will get a $7.3 million salary this season. The deal includes a mutual option for 2023 with a $200,000 buyout. Aguilar hit 22 home runs with 93 RBIs and batted .261 for the Marlins last year. Aguilar was an All-Star with Milwaukee in 2018, was traded to Tampa Bay in July 2019 and was acquired by the Marlins after that season.