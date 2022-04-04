Tommy Davis, 2-time NL batting champion with Dodgers, dies

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tommy Davis, a two-time National League batting champion who won three World Series titles with the Los Angeles Dodgers, has died. The team says Davis died Sunday in Phoenix. No cause was given. Born in Brooklyn, Davis was a standout high school player who was considering signing with the Yankees until a phone call from Jackie Robinson changed his mind. Robinson urged him to sign with Brooklyn and Davis went on to win three World Series titles with the Dodgers in Los Angeles. He played for several other teams during his 18-year major league career. Davis was 83.