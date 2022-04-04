Santana, Rodríguez, Rondón suspended for positive drug tests

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder/first baseman Danny Santana, pitcher Richard Rodríguez and infielder José Rondón were suspended for 80 games each Monday in the first discipline since the major league drug testing program resumed March 11 following a 99-day suspension during the lockout. The three, all free agents, tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone. The tests resulted from urine samples taken before the lockout started Dec. 2, but MLB concluded it could not announce discipline during the workout, a person familiar with the testing program said, speaking on condition of anonymity because that detail was not announced.