Rockies select contract of LHP Ty Blach, make other moves

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies selected the contract of left-hander Ty Blach in a series of moves. The team also placed right-hander Peter Lambert on the injured list with inflammation in his forearm and placed lefty Ryan Rolison on the 60-day injured list due to a strained shoulder. Colorado opens the season Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Denver native Kyle Freeland will get the start. Blach posted a 4.00 ERA over five appearances this spring. He struck out six, walked none and allowed two homers.