In-form Crystal Palace routs Arsenal 3-0 in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace dominated from the start to beat Arsenal 3-0 in the Premier League on Monday as Patrick Vieira’s side dealt his former team a big blow in the fight for a top-four finish. Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew put the Eagles in control after 24 minutes and Wilfried Zaha’s second-half penalty added deserved gloss to the score for the hosts, who extended their unbeaten run to seven matches in all competitions and moved up to ninth in the table. For Arsenal, the loss means it’s now behind fourth-place Tottenham on goal difference, albeit with a game in hand.