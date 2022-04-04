Bobby Wagner joins Rams, still annoyed by Seahawks breakup

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bobby Wagner wants everybody to know he didn’t sign with the Rams after the acrimonious end to his decade in Seattle simply because Los Angeles is in the Seahawks’ division. Returning to his native Southern California with the chance to play for a Super Bowl champion was far more important. Having said that, the accomplished linebacker can’t wait to remind the Seahawks twice a season about what they gave up without a respectful breakup. The hard-hitting middle linebacker led some of the NFC’s top defenses and earned a Super Bowl ring during his decade in Seattle, establishing himself as one of the NFL’s top defensive players of the 2010s.