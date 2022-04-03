Spaun takes Texas Open for 1st PGA win, 1st trip to Masters

By TIM PRICE

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — J.J. Spaun won his first PGA Tour event — and his first trip to the Masters — by firing a final-round 69 at the Valero Texas Open. In his 147th PGA Tour start, Spaun survived a double-bogey start to his round by recording five birdies with no bogeys to finish at 13-under at TPC San Antonio. It gave him a two-shot margin over Matt Kuchar and Matt Jones. Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, Charles Howell III and Troy Merritt tied for fourth at 10-under. The 31-year-old Spaun closed with four straight pars. His previous best finish on tour was runner-up in 2018 at the RSM Classic.