Napoli beats Atalanta 3-1 to go top ahead of Derby d’Italia

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

MILAN (AP) — Lorenzo Insigne scores one and sets up another to help Napoli win at Atalanta 3-1 and move level with AC Milan at the top of the Serie A table. Napoli is below Milan on head-to-head record. Milan hosts Bologna on Monday. Fourth-placed Juventus can move above defending champion Inter Milan with a victory in the eagerly anticipated Derby d’Italia later. Beto bagged a hat trick to help Udinese recover and beat Cagliari 5-1 in a relegation fight.