Hayes scores shootout winner as Flyers edge Rangers 4-3

By ALLAN KREDA

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored the only goal of the shootout and Martin Jones made 43 saves to lift the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-3 win over the New York Rangers. Hayes lifted the puck past Igor Shesterkin as the Flyers got just their ninth road win in 34 games this season. Cam York and Owen Tippett scored early in the first period and Joel Farabee tallied 44 seconds into the third to give the Flyers a 3-0 lead before the Rangers rallied for three goals to send the game to overtime. Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist, and Mika Zibanejad and Andrew Copp also scored for the Rangers, who lost their second straight at home. Shesterkin finished with 23 saves.