Yanks minor league manager Balkovec back after facial injury

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec is back on the field, a week after she was hit in the face by a batted ball during a drill. Balkovec is the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of a major league team. The 34-year-old Balkovec took the field Saturday for the first inning to coach first base in a minor league intrasquad game. She playfully wore a Tampa Bay Buccaneers football helmet that was adorned with a Yankees logo. She said it was good to have a sense of humor about the situation. She’s all set to manage her first regular-season game for Class A Tampa on April 8 at Lakeland.