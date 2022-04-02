Skip to Content
Wolverhampton moves up to 7th in EPL with 2-1 win over Villa

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Ollie Watkins’ late goal from the penalty spot isn’t enough for Aston Villa as Wolverhampton holds on to win 2-1 and move to seventh in the English Premier League. Wolves maintains its European charge with first-half goals coming from Jonny’s strike and Ashley Young’s own-goal. Watkins pulls a goal back in the 86th. Mid-table Villa slips to 13 points behind Wolves, which leapfrogs West Ham to sit just two points adrift of the top five.

