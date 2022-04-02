White Sox RHP Lance Lynn leaves spring game with knee issue

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Chicago White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn was pulled from his final spring training start Saturday night with right knee discomfort. He will be further evaluated Sunday. Lynn limped off the field after a pitch during the fourth inning. The 34-year-old had issues with the same knee late last season and went on the injured list for 10 days. He also spent almost a month after the season resting and rehabbing the knee. Lynn’s injury comes hours after Chicago announced that left-handed reliever Garrett Crochet will need season-ending Tommy John surgery. Lynn went 11-6 with a 2.69 ERA in 28 starts last season and finished third in AL Cy Young Award balloting behind winner Robbie Ray of Toronto and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.