HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — White Abarrio and Charge It were the first two horses across the finish line at the Florida Derby on Saturday. And soon, both might be on their way to Churchill Downs. White Abarrio made a big move to prevail in the Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park, getting to the lead in the stretch and holding off a late challenge from Charge It to win the Grade 1, $1 million race.