Warriors rally from 16 down to beat Jazz, get playoff spot

By JOE STIGLICH

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 36 points and the Golden State Warriors erased a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Utah Jazz 111-107. Jordan Poole added 31 and Andrew Wiggins had 17 as the Warriors snapped a four-game losing streak and clinched a playoff spot. The Warriors have a 49-29 record and hold a one-game lead over the Dallas Mavericks for the third seed in the Western Conference. Utah is tied with Denver for the fifth spot. Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley each had 26 for Utah. The Jazz have lost 15 games this season in which it held double-digit leads.