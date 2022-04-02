Villanova doomed by Kansas 3-pointers in Final Four loss

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Villanova needed Justin Moore on offense, to add another scoring threat and spread the floor. The Wildcats could have used him on defense, to rotate out on Kansas’ shooters and help dig down into the post. Then again, it might not have mattered the way the Jayhawks were dropping 3s in the Big Easy. Villanova fell into a big early hole and under a barrage of 3-pointers in an 81-65 loss to Kansas in the national semifinals. Kansas hit 13 of 24 from behind the arc and scored 16 more points in the paint to earn a spot in Monday’s championship game.