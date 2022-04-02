South Dakota State cruises past Seton Hall 82-50 wins WNIT

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Kallie Theisen scored a career-high 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Myah Selland added 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists and South Dakota State beat Seton Hall 82-50 in the championship game to win the program’s first WNIT title. Haleigh Timmer added 14 points, Paiton Burckhard scored 13 and Tori Nelson 11 for South Dakota State (29-9). The Jackrabbits, who never trailed, scored 15 consecutive points to cap a 21-1 run that made it 25-5 with a minute left in the first quarter. Seton Hall (24-13) went more than 7 minutes without a field goal during that span and trailed by at least 20 points throughout the second half. Sydney Cooks led the Pirates with 14 points and nine rebounds but made just 6 of 18 from the field.