She’s No. 1: Swiatek downs Osaka 6-4, 6-0 to win Miami Open

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Iga Swiatek ended her journey to the women’s No. 1 ranking in fitting fashion. Swiatek continued her searing start to 2022 on Saturday, beating Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-0 to win the women’s title at the Miami Open and extend her winning streak to 17 matches. Swiatek will replace the now-retired Ashleigh Barty at No. 1 in the women’s rankings officially when the points are updated Monday. She also completed the so-called Sunshine Double by winning both Indian Wells and Miami. She’s the fourth woman to do so, joining Victoria Azarenka in 2016, Kim Clijsters in 2005 and Steffi Graf in 1994 and 1996.