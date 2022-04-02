Benzema converts 2 of 3 penalties, Madrid wins at Celta 2-1

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Karim Benzema has converted two of three penalty tries to lead Real Madrid to a 2-1 win at Celta Vigo. Benzema missed Madrid’s last game, the 4-0 loss to Barcelona, due to a left leg injury. Madrid opened a 12-point gap over Sevilla and a 15-point advantage over Barcelona and Atlético Madrid. Next up, Madrid visits Chelsea to start their Champions League quarterfinal. Benzema’s brace took his tally to 34 goals across all competitions, his best scoring mark since he joined Madrid 13 seasons ago. Benzema also equaled Alfredo Di Stéfano as Madrid’s third-highest scorer in the Spanish league with 216.