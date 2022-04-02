Alker shoots 62 to take lead in Rapiscan Systems Classic

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Steven Alker shot a tournament-record 10-under 62 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over Bob Estes after the second round of the Rapiscan Systems Classic. Alker had an 11-under 133 total at Grand Bear Golf Club, the first-year venue after the previous 10 editions were played at Fallen Oak. The 50-year-old from New Zealand won the TimberTech Championship in November for his lone PGA Tour Champions victory. He broke the tournament record of 63 set by Fred Couples in 2012 and matched by Gene Sauers in 2017. The 56-year-old Estes had a 64. He’s winless on the 50-and-over tour. Retief Goosen and Paul Broadhurst were 8 under after 67s. Goosen won the Hoag Classic a month ago in the last Champions event.