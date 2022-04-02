Albany coach Killings gets suspension and fine, will stay

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Albany men’s basketball coach Dwayne Killings will serve a five-game suspension next season and pay a $25,000 fine for “inappropriate physical contact” with a player. The university said Saturday in a news release that its investigation concluded it was an isolated incident. Killings admitted his mistake and apologized. The investigation began in late February when officials were made aware of the allegation. The investigation confirmed that there was physical contact between Killings and a member of the team during a pre-game hype circle before a road game in late November. The incident was not reported until Feb. 27.