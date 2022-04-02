Agent: Howard, Dolphins spent over year working on new deal

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The agent for Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard said Saturday that the Pro Bowler’s record-setting extension with the team was the culmination of more than a year’s worth of talks on the topic. Howard and the Dolphins agreed on a five-year restructuring that includes nearly $51 million in new money. It came with about $39 million left on his existing contract, which had to be reworked last summer as well after he requested a trade.